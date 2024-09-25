Zee Media share price jumps 19% amid fund raising plans

  • ZMCL share price: Zee Media stock surges on news the company plans to raise funds. Shares of the media company jumped 19% on Wednesday after it announced plans for an upcoming board meeting to discuss potential fundraising options, including private and qualified institutional placements.

Shivangini
Published25 Sep 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Trade Now
Zee Media share price jumps 19% amid fundraise plans
Zee Media share price jumps 19% amid fundraise plans

Zee Media Corporation's stock price jumped 19 per cent to 16.5 during September 25, Wednesday's trading session on the BSE. This surge followed the company's announcement of an upcoming board meeting to discuss potential fundraising options, per an exchange filing.

The media company revealed in a regulatory filing that its board of directors will convene on September 27, 2024, to consider various fundraising methods. These could include "private placement, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue, or other combinations," subject to necessary approvals.

Zee Media's share price was trading in the green, up 11.52 per cent, at 15.58, on September 25, at 2:17 pm, on the NSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 974.42 crore, as per NSE. Zee Media Corporation's stock price hit its 52-week high on December 12, 2023, at 18.30.

Also Read | IPO News Today Live Updates on : Phoenix Overseas IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online

This meeting builds upon earlier decisions made by the company's board and shareholders on June 26 and August 10, 2024, respectively. The proposed fundraising will require regulatory clearances, with specific terms to be determined during the upcoming meeting.

By 11:29 am, Zee Media shares had moderated slightly but were still trading 15 per cent higher at 16.06 on the BSE. The stock has shown strong performance over recent months, with a 45 per cent increase in the last six months and a 32 per cent rise over the past year. This outpaces the Nifty index, which gained 28.6 per cent during the same 12-month period.

Also Read | Bank Nifty Share Price Live Updates: Bank Nifty is trading at ₹54050.8

As of June 2024, the ownership structure of Zee Media Corporation shows that 0.42 per cent of equity is held by the promoter and promoter group, while the remaining 99.58 per cent is in the hands of public shareholders.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates September 25, 2024: Phoenix Overseas IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsZee Media share price jumps 19% amid fund raising plans

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

161.30
02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
0.75 (0.47%)

HDFC Bank

1,777.85
02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
9.4 (0.53%)

Vedanta

479.55
02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
9.3 (1.98%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

132.80
02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
5.5 (4.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Eclerx Services

2,891.25
02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
163.45 (5.99%)

Five Star Business Finance

818.15
02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
44.65 (5.77%)

HEG

2,426.85
02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
117.1 (5.07%)

Piramal Pharma

227.35
02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
10.65 (4.91%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.