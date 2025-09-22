Zee Media share price jumps 5% after this AGM update. Details here

Zee Media share price surged by almost 5% during Monday's trading session ahead of its 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025.

Advertisement

Earlier in September, the company's board of directors approved the holding of the 26th AGM for shareholders on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 02:30 P.M. IST. The AGM will be conducted via Video Conferencing (VC) and other audio-visual means (OAVM).

The company announced in its exchange filing that it will offer a facility for all shareholders to exercise their voting rights on all matters proposed at the AGM through electronic means (remote e-Voting and e-Voting during the AGM). This facility is being facilitated by the National Securities Depositories Ltd (NSDL). The remote e-voting period is set to begin on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. (IST) and will conclude on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 5:00 P.M. (IST).

Shareholders of the Company as of the cut-off date, which is Friday, September 19, 2025, will be eligible to participate in the remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM.

Advertisement

Zee Media - Q1 Results Zee Media has reported a narrowing consolidated net loss of ₹8.81 crore for the June quarter of FY26. In comparison, the company recorded a net loss of ₹10.38 crore during the same period last year, as per a regulatory filing from Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

The revenue from operations increased by 3.63% to reach ₹182.36 crore in the June quarter, compared to ₹175.96 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Zee Media’s total expenses amounted to ₹194.55 crore, showing a decrease of 2.4% in the June quarter of FY26.

The total income for Zee Media, which encompasses other income, was ₹183.11 crore, reflecting an increase of 3.24%.

Advertisement

Zee Media share price today Zee Media share price today opened at ₹12.63 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹13.22 per share and an intraday low of ₹12.49 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Zee Media share prices are witnessing renewed positive traction after a prolonged consolidation phase and have gained around 3%, currently attempting to cross above the 20-DEMA. In the near term, we expect prices to drift towards the 14 level, while 12 is likely to provide a strong support base.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.