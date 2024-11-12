Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Zee Media share price jumps after Mauritius-based FIIs stake buying

Zee Media share price jumps after Mauritius-based FIIs stake buying

Ankit Gohel

  • Zee Media share price has fallen over 5% in one month, but the stock has rallied over 47% in the past three months and has given 35% returns year-to-date (YTD).

Zee Media stock price has gained 27% in one year and more than 53% in three years.

Zee Media Corporation share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit on Tuesday after the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), including Mauritius-based UNICO Global Opportunities Fund, bought stake int the comapny. Zee Media shares were up 5% at 20.22 apiece on the BSE.

Zee Media Corporation has allotted 13.33 crore fully convertible warrants to three FPIs - UNICO Global Opportunities Fund Limited, Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund Limited and AL Maha Investment Fund PCC - Onyx Strategy.

“The Board of Directors of Zee Media Corporation on November 7, 2024, has allotted 13,33,33,333 fully convertible warrants at a price inclusive of both the warrant subscription price and the warrant exercise price of 15/- per warrant aggregating to 1,99,99,99,995/- on a preferential basis to three Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)..." Zee Media Corporation said in a BSE filing on November 7.

The company has allotted 4.5 crore warrants each to UNICO Global Opportunities Fund and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund, while AL Maha Investment Fund PCC - Onyx Strategy has been allotted 16.24 crore warrants.

The Company has received 25% of the Warrant Issue Price, i.e., 3.75/- per warrant, aggregating to 49,99,99,999, as the Warrant Subscription Price from the Allottees, it said.

The allotment of these Warrants entitles the Allottees to seek conversion of the Warrants in one or more tranches, within a maximum period of 18 months from the date of allotment of the Warrants viz. November 7, 2024.

Zee Media Corporation Stock Price Update

Zee Media share price has fallen over 5% in one month, but the stock has rallied over 47% in the past three months and has given 35% returns year-to-date (YTD).

Zee Media stock price has gained 27% in one year and more than 53% in three years.

At 1:10 PM, Zee Media Corporation shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit at 20.22 apiece on the BSE.

