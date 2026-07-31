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Zee Media shares rise up to 10% after allotment of foreign currency bonds to Mauritius-based FPI

Zee Media share price today opened upside and touched an intraday high of 8.20 apiece on the NSE, logging an intraday gain of nearly 10%

Asit Manohar
Updated31 Jul 2026, 02:04 PM IST
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Zee Media Corporation Ltd board allotted FCC bonds to the Mauritius-based FPI Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund on a private placement basis.
Zee Media Corporation Ltd board allotted FCC bonds to the Mauritius-based FPI Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund on a private placement basis.(Photo: Reuters)
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Stock market today: After the allotment of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds to the Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund, a Mauritius-based FPI, shares of Zee Media Corporation saw strong buying interest in early-morning trading. The stock opened flat at 7.46 apiece on the NSE, but soon gained momentum and touched an intraday high of 8.20 per share, recording an intraday gain of around 10%.

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Zee Media Corporation news

At the board meeting held on Thursday, the company's board of directors allotted 3,960 FCCBs to Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund. These FCCBs are worth US$ 1000 each, maturing in 10 years.

Informing the Indian market exchanges about the allotment of FCCBs, the company said, “We wish to inform that upon receipt of Subscription money towards the 5% coupon, unsecured, unlisted Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (“FCCBs”), from Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund ‘incorporated VCC sub-fund’ (‘Investor’), the Securities Issue and Allotment Committee (‘SIA’) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. July 30, 2026, has, inter-alia, approved the allotment of 3,960 FCCBs of US$ 1000 each, on a private placement basis to the Investor.”

The Zee Media Corporation Ltd board allotted 3,960 FCCBs to Sun India Opportunities Investing Fund, incorporated VCC sub-fund, upon receipt of Subscription money from them. The FCCBs allotted have 5% coupons and are unsecured.

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"The Investor shall be entitled to receive an aggregate of 2,51,70,552 fully paid-up equity shares, upon conversion of 3,960 FCCBs of US$ 1000 each allotted to them, at a conversion price of 13.50 per equity share, in accordance with the terms of issue and applicable laws," the company added.

The conversion of the FCCBs will be at the FCCB holder's option. The conversion price shall be 13.50 per equity share (including a premium of 12.50/- per equity share), subject to adjustments in accordance with the terms agreed between the parties and applicable law.

As the Company has allotted the FCCBs, there is no change in the Company's paid-up share capital at this stage upon such allotment to the Investor.

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Zee Media Corporation share price

Zee Media shares have been under selling pressure this week. After ending at 7.97 apiece last Friday, the media stock had been nosediving for the last four sessions. Hence, today's rally may turn out as a trend reversal for the Zee Media Corporation stock.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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