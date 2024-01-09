Zee share price drops 10% on news report Sony deal may be called off

Zee Entertainment share price plunged 10 per cent in opening deals on Tuesday, January 9, a day after reports suggested its proposed merger with Sony Group was likely to be called off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zee share price opened at its 10 per cent lower circuit of ₹249.75 against the previous close of ₹277.45.

CNBC-TV18 reported that as many as 1.35 crore shares of Zee Entertainment, about 1.4 per cent of total equity, worth ₹340.1 crore changed hands at an average of ₹252.

According to a Bloomberg report, Sony Group is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Quoting people familiar with the matter, the Bloomberg report said that Sony Group is looking to cancel the deal due to a standoff over whether Zee’s Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka, also its founder’s son, would lead the merged entity.

"Sony plans to file the termination notice before a Jan. 20 extended deadline for closing the deal, saying some of the conditions necessary for the merger had not been met," the Bloomberg report said, quoting one of the people. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the two sides are discussing this and a resolution can still emerge before the deadline.

Mint could not independently verify this news.

As the Blomberg report highlighted, the Sony-Zee partnership planned to create a massive $10 billion media company, to compete with big players like Netflix and Amazon, along with strong local companies like Reliance.

Under the agreement made in 2021, Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. would have had a 50.86 per cent stake in the newly merged company. The Goenka family was set to own 3.99 per cent. Almost all the necessary approvals from regulators were secured for this merger.

Zee share price has been volatile of late. After jumping about 9 per cent in December, Zee share price is down about 9 per cent in January so far.

In December, Zee share price gained significantly after the extension of their merger deadline.

Zee share price traded 8.94 per cent lower at ₹252.65 on BSE around 9:40 am.

