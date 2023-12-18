Zee share price falls over 4% after it seeks time on Sony merger deal
The Subhash Chandra-founded Zee did not share any details in its intimation to the stock exchanges, including why it had sought more time. It is also not clear if Sony will agree to this request from.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) share price declined over 4% in early trade on Monday after the company sought more time from Sony Pictures Networks India to close their $10 billion merger. Zee shares fell as much as 4.07% to ₹266.05 apiece on the BSE.
