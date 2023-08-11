Zee share price falls over 4% amid uncertainty over Punit Goenka even as Zee-Sony merger gets NCLT nod; Should you buy?2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:17 PM IST
Weakness in Zee Entertainment shares comes amid uncertainty over the top management of the merged entity in light of the SEBI’s ban on Puneet Goenka on holding key positions in any listed company.
Zee Entertainment share price declined over 4% on Friday, a day after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger scheme of the company with Culver Max Entertainment (erstwhile Sony Pictures Networks India).
