Zee share price jumps over 4% after posting Q4 profit; Should you buy the stock?
Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a profit of ₹13 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as against a loss of ₹196 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company had posted a profit of ₹58.5 crore in Q3FY24.
Zee share price rallied over 3% in early trade on May 18 after the company reported its Q4 results, posting net profit during the quarter as against a loss in the year-ago period. Zee shares jumped as much as 4.66% to ₹141.25 apiece on the BSE.
