Zee share price locked at 10% lower circuit on report of Sebi finding ₹2,000 crore irregularity in accounts
In a setback for Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has unearthed a financial discrepancy exceeding $240 million or around ₹2,000 crore in the accounts of the company, a report said.
Zee shares were locked at 10% lower circuit in the opening trade on Wednesday on report that Sebi has found irregularities worth ₹2,000 crore in the accounts of the company.
