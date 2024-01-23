Zee share price tanks 25%, hits lower circuit as Sony calls off merger; brokerages downgrade stock
Zee Entertainment share price opened at ₹208.60 on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹231.75 on the BSE. It extended losses and cracked 25 per cent to hit the lower circuit of ₹173.85 on the BSE.
Zee Entertainment share price tanked 25 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, January 23, to hit its lower circuit of ₹173.85 as the termination of the Zee-Sony merger deal instilled unease among investors, prompting apprehensions about Zee's future growth prospects and the overall valuation of its stock.
