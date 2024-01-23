Zee Entertainment share price tanked 25 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, January 23, to hit its lower circuit of ₹173.85 as the termination of the Zee-Sony merger deal instilled unease among investors, prompting apprehensions about Zee's future growth prospects and the overall valuation of its stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zee Entertainment share price opened at ₹208.60 against the previous close of ₹231.75 and fell 25 per cent to the lower circuit level of ₹173.85.

Speculations had been rife of late that the Zee-Sony deal could be called off. This weighed on the Zee Entertainment share price which is down nearly 16 per cent in January so far, as of the stock's close of the previous session.

If we include today's low as well, the stock's loss in January so far goes up to 37 per cent.

As Mint already reported, Sony Group Corp has sent a termination letter to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), citing its plans to call off the merger between its India unit and the media network.

Sony in a statement, said, "The merger did not close by the end date as, among other things, the closing conditions to the merger were not satisfied by then. Sony Pictures Networks India Private Ltd (SPNI) has been engaged in discussions in good faith to extend the end date but the discussion period has expired without an agreement upon an extension of the end date. As a result, on January 22, 2024, SPNI issued a notice to ZEEL terminating the definitive agreements."

Meanwhile, Reuters reported on 22 January that Zee Entertainment would take legal action against Sony Group after it terminated a $10 billion merger of their India operations.

The merger termination is negative for both companies. According to media and entertainment industry experts, after the termination of the merger, Zee will need a cash infusion given its mounting debt and reducing margins while Sony will lose out on access to Zee’s strong regional and sports portfolio.

Brokerages downgrade the stock? Following the report of the merger deal termination, several brokerage firms downgraded Zee's stock.

Global brokerage firm CLSA revised its recommendation on Zee Entertainment, changing it from a previous 'buy' rating to a 'sell' and slashing the target price of the stock by 34 per cent to ₹198.

"With the Zee-Sony merger being terminated, we believe Zee's PE (price-to-earnings ratio) will slump back to 12 times levels, seen before the Sony merger announcement in August 2021," the brokerage firm said.

CLSA highlighted the considerable competitive challenges anticipated for Zee, serving as an additional deterrent for the stock. The firm foresees heightened competition in the media sector, particularly with the reported merger of Reliance and Disney Star.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services downgraded Zee stock to a 'neutral' with a target price of ₹200, implying a nearly 13 per cent downside in the stock price from the current level.

"The merger could have created a linear TV business with an EBITDA of ₹4,000-4,500 crore, which could have boosted OTT investments and the company’s competitive position. But the big question is: where is the bottom of the stock price, which would make it look compelling?" Motilal Oswal said.

"If we assume zero value for the OTT business and assign 10 times to current Linear TV EBITDA (1HFY24 annualized), the stock would be valued at ₹230 per share. However, if we assume no material recovery in OTT’s profitability and ascribe 15 times on FY26E PAT of ₹1,070 crore (factors some recovery in linear TV business and adjustments for recent one-offs), the stock would be valued at ₹167 per share. As a result, we downgrade the stock to neutral with a target price of 200 (18 times on one-year forwards P/E)," said Motilal Oswal.

Emkay Global Financial Services also downgraded the stock to a sell from a buy and cut the target price to ₹175 from ₹315, implying a 24 per cent downside.

"We believe this situation is a lose-lose for both players, particularly in the face of competition from the bigger potential entity Reliance-Disney. The termination should also result in a legal tussle between the two embroiled companies, as implied in their press release," Emkay said.

"We believe this breakdown can also spur shareholder activism against Zee Management. Further, we reckon that Zee will now draw other suitors for potential deals. Currently, we have downgraded the stock to a sell from a buy due to weak competitive positioning and escalated corporate governance issues. We pull our target price down to ₹175 at 8 times Dec-25E SA broadcasting EBITDA (from ₹315; 9.5 times pro-forma broadcasting EBITDA)," Emkay said.



