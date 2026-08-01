Zee share price to be in focus on Monday after Sebi bars Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka for one year

Zee share price: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) shares are likely to remain in focus on Monday, August 3, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) barred founder Subhash Chandra and Managing Director and CEO Punit Goenka from accessing the securities market for one year each. The regulator also imposed a combined penalty of ₹1.48 crore over the unauthorised pledge of the company's land in Hyderabad to secure loans raised by promoter-linked Essel Group entities.

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Separately, Sebi levied a ₹30 lakh penalty on ZEEL and barred the company from accessing the securities market for two months.

Sebi order and investigation According to Sebi, the investigation began after Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, ZEEL's statutory auditor, highlighted in its FY19 audit report that the title deeds of certain immovable properties were missing.

The regulator found that the original title deeds of ZEEL's Hyderabad land had been deposited with Indiabulls Housing Finance on December 27, 2018, to create a first-ranking mortgage against loans availed by four Essel Group companies. Collectively, these entities had borrowed ₹726 crore, while Essel Home acted as the co-borrower.

Sebi alleged that the borrowing entities were ultimately controlled by Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka and their family members through multiple layers of shareholding, making the transaction a related-party transaction under applicable accounting standards.

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The regulator further said that Subhash Chandra signed the declaration and acknowledgement on behalf of ZEEL, confirming that all required corporate approvals had been obtained before the mortgage was created.

However, Sebi stated in its 150-page final order that "The investigation, however, did not find any prior approval of the audit committee, the board of directors or the shareholders of ZEEL for the creation of security over the Hyderabad land."

Other developments The regulatory action coincided with another major development for the media company. Shareholders approved ZEEL's proposal to raise ₹3,144 crore through the issuance of convertible warrants to the promoter group, with the resolution receiving 76.64% of the votes, marginally above the 75% threshold required for approval.

The approval marks a significant turnaround from last year. A similar proposal to raise ₹2,237 crore through warrants had failed after receiving only 60% shareholder support, well below the statutory requirement.

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Once the warrants are converted into equity shares, the promoter group's stake in ZEEL is expected to increase from 4% to 24%, resulting in a 21% dilution in the holdings of other shareholders.

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Stock performance ZEEL shares closed 2.85% higher at ₹115.45 on the BSE on Friday, July 31. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹124.15 in August last year and a 52-week low of ₹68.10 in March 2026.

On the performance front, the stock has gained around 11% over the past one month, 27% in three months and 36% in six months. However, it remains down 3% over the past one year and has declined 43% over the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.