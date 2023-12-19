Zee shares decline almost 5% as Sony Pictures unlikely to extend the timeline for the merger
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost nearly 5 percent in intraday trading on Tuesday following a report by Mint indicating that Sony Pictures is unlikely to extend the timeline for the $10 billion merger of its India Business with Zee.
