Zee shares extend fall, down over 3%; Reliance-Disney deal seen as negative for beleaguered media company
Zee, which has already been struggling since its merger breakdown with Sony, should be negatively impacted by the creation of a larger entity, analysts said.
Zee Entertainment share price fell over 3% on Thursday, extending decline from previous session’s steep loss. Zee shares fell as much as 3.58% to ₹156.20 apiece on the BSE.
