Zee shares rally 8% on report of IndusInd Bank dues repayment1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:05 PM IST
- The settling of dues of around ₹83.7 crore to the private lender could happen as early as Friday and IndusInd Bank has agreed to withdraw its insolvency proceedings against Zee once the repayment is done
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) surged 8.28 per cent to trade at ₹204.70 apiece in Thursday's intra-day trade after the company said it will repay dues owed to IndusInd Bank Ltd.
