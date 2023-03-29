Zee shares rise 4% post settlement with IndusInd Bank1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 03:28 PM IST
IndusInd Bank told NCLAT that it would also withdraw its objection to Zee Entertainment's merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped as much as 4.4 per cent to a nearly one-week high in Wednesday's trade after ZEEL and IndusInd Bank told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that they have settled a dispute over a loan default, paving the way for the media company's merger with a local unit of Sony Group.
