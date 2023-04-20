Zee starts talks with creditors to close Sony merger: Report2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:14 AM IST
The Indian television network has offered IDBI Bank Ltd., one of the creditors that moved insolvency court, to repay a loan of about 1.49 billion rupees ($18.1 million) in tranches
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has started settlement talks with its creditors to repay debts and remove the last hurdle in completing a merger with the Sony Group that would create a $10 billion media giant, according to people familiar with the matter.
