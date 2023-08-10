ZEEL share price hits new 52-week high after NCLT approval to ZEE-Sony merger. Share jumps 16%2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 03:08 PM IST
After the newsbreak on Zee-Sony merger, ZEEL share price ascended to intraday high of ₹290.70 apiece on NSE
Zee-Sony merger: After the news break by various television channels in regard to Zee-Sony merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited or ZEEL share price witnessed huge buying interest in last hour of Thursday session. After trading sideways for almost session ZEEL share price ascended from intraday low of ₹239.05 apiece to intraday high of ₹290.70 apiece (new 52-week high) within few minutes of this stock market news spread. Comparing with Wednesday close of ₹242.25 per share levels, ZEEL share price today logged an intraday gain of around 16 per cent during Thursday deals.
