Zee-Sony merger: After the news break by various television channels in regard to Zee-Sony merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited or ZEEL share price witnessed huge buying interest in last hour of Thursday session. After trading sideways for almost session ZEEL share price ascended from intraday low of ₹239.05 apiece to intraday high of ₹290.70 apiece (new 52-week high) within few minutes of this stock market news spread. Comparing with Wednesday close of ₹242.25 per share levels, ZEEL share price today logged an intraday gain of around 16 per cent during Thursday deals.

ZEEL share price today opened higher at ₹245.05 apiece on NSE and continue to trade sideways till2:35 PM, making intraday low of ₹239.05 per share. But, after the stock market newsbreak of NCLT approval to Zee-Sony merger, ZEEL share price shot up and hit intraday high of ₹290.70 apiece, improving its previous 52-week high of ₹287 per share. While ascending to the new 52-week high of ₹290.70 per share levels, ZEEL share price logged intraday gain of near 16 per cent against its Wednesday close on NSE.

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES More Information

Speaking on Zee-Sony merger and its impact on ZEEL share price, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP — Research at Mehta Equities said, “Finally, the much awaited news from the ZEE-SONY deal is out of the woods from NCLT. By NCLT approval coming in the ZEE outlook would change in the long term and this development is welcoming to both. This is a key regulatory approval for the mega merger, aimed at creating a $10-billion media giant, which was announced in 2021 but has been delayed for multiple reasons. I believe post-merger it would be creating a Media Giant and a MNC player in Indian media and the merger would reportedly be complete by March 2024e, now the stock is headed to a new range that can test ₹300 levels and trade above ₹350 levels in coming few quarters."

Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner at KS Legal & Associates said, "Zee, having faced legal hurdles in finalizing the merger, can now breathe a sigh of relief as the deal progresses. The merger with Sony is expected to benefit various stakeholders, including the companies themselves by enhancing their competitive positions, shareholders through potential increased value, and viewers by potentially offering a broader range of content. The combined strengths may lead to synergies that can foster growth and efficiency in their operations."

Zee-Sony merger news

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal or NCLT on Thursday, as per various TV reports, approved the merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony). This NCLT approval to Zee-Sony merger is a key regulatory approval, which was announced in 2021 but has been delayed for multiple reasons.

Sony and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd decided to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms in late 2021. However, the deal has been delayed due to reasons including a legal battle with lenders over loan defaults by a Zee group entity and reports that stock exchanges were reconsidering approvals for the merger.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh for further updates)