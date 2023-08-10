Speaking on Zee-Sony merger and its impact on ZEEL share price, Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP — Research at Mehta Equities said, “Finally, the much awaited news from the ZEE-SONY deal is out of the woods from NCLT. By NCLT approval coming in the ZEE outlook would change in the long term and this development is welcoming to both. This is a key regulatory approval for the mega merger, aimed at creating a $10-billion media giant, which was announced in 2021 but has been delayed for multiple reasons. I believe post-merger it would be creating a Media Giant and a MNC player in Indian media and the merger would reportedly be complete by March 2024e, now the stock is headed to a new range that can test ₹300 levels and trade above ₹350 levels in coming few quarters."

