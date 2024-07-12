ZEEL share price soars over 7% as company eyes a ₹2000 crore fundraising to fuel growth after Sony merger collapse

ZEEL share price: Zee Entertainment's stock soared by over 7 per cent on Friday, July 12, marking its biggest single-day gain since April. The surge came after the company announced a board meeting to consider significant fundraising proposals.

Fundraising proposal announcement In a statement on July 11, Zee Entertainment announced to the exchanges that its board of directors will meet on July 16 to discuss fundraising options. These options include private placements, Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP), and preferential issues. The announcement outlined plans for issuing securities in multiple tranches to enhance the company's strategic flexibility and support future growth opportunities in the media industry.

This development follows the board's previous decision on June 6 to approve raising funds amounting to ₹2,000 crore, crucial for enhancing strategic options and seizing growth prospects.

The news of the potential fundraising was met with enthusiasm in the market, leading to a 7 per cent surge in Zee Entertainment's stock.

Despite the positive movement, Zee Entertainment's stock has experienced a tumultuous year, with a 45 per cent decline in value in 2023. However, the stock has shown some recovery over the past four months, albeit with significant corrections between January and March.

As of 12:21 pm on NSE, the ZEEL share price was trading in green, up 6.90 per cent at ₹157.34, with a market capitalisation of ₹15,112.81 crore. ZEEL share price hit its 52-week high of ₹299.70 on December 12, 2023, which is around 47 per cent over the latest trading price.