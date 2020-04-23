ZEEL surges 14% after foreign fund buys stake

MUMBAI : Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) surged as much as 14.19% in Thursday’s trading session after Florida Retirement System picked up 0.53% stake in the media company.

After hitting an intraday high of ₹173.40 apiece on the NSE, at 1:30 pm, ZEEL was at 8% higher at ₹159.80, while the benchmark index Nifty advanced nearly 1%.

Florida Retirement System has acquired 5.11 million equity shares, or 0.53% equity, of ZEEL at an average price of ₹141.29 per share, according to the bulk deal data available on NSE. The names of the sellers, however, could not ascertained immediately.

Florida Retirement System serves as an investment consultant to retirement programs administered by other Florida state agencies, including the State of Florida Deferred Compensation Program and the State University System Optional Retirement Program.

Shares of ZEEL jumped 33% in two sessions from its recent closing low of ₹129.25 recorded on 21 April 2020, while the benchmark index, Nifty gained 3.81%. Nearly 24 million shares exchanged hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.

The company is yet to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY20. On a consolidated basis, ZEEL's net profit fell 37.9% to ₹349.43 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2019 against ₹562.38 core for the same quarter last year. Net Sales fell 5.5% to ₹2,048.65 crore in Q3 December 2019 over ₹2,166.77 crore last year.

Earlier this month ZEEL has invested ₹522 crore in Margo Networks Pvt Ltd (SugarBox), a tech startup it bought three years ago.

SugarBox helps users access Internet services in areas of bad or no network, ZEEL said. Users at key places of interest (PoIs) can access its servers over a local wi-fi network. PoIs include public transport, public places, rural areas, hotels, co-living spaces and malls where a large mass of users access a host of digital services. Zee currently holds 80% stake in SugarBox.

