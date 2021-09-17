Top gaining stocks this week: Amid NSE Nifty, BSE Sensex, Mid-cap and Small-cap indices soaring to its record high this week, some stocks have given stellar return to its shareholders in this period. These stocks include A-listed stocks like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited or ZEEL and Vodafone Idea. But, there are stocks from chemical sector to tour and travel sector as well.

Here we list out top 5 gainers of this week:

1] Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited or ZEEL: The stock surged after the news break of Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buying 50 lakh shares of the company through bulk deal. The 'Warren Buffett of India' bought these shares at ₹220.40 apiece through his company Rare Enterprises. In this week, ZEEL share price has surged from ₹182.95 per stock levels to ₹256.40 apiece — logging more than 40 per cent rise in this period.

2] Surya Roshni: This stock is among the top gainers of this week as it shot up from ₹552.55 per equity share levels to ₹771.95 apiece — logging around 39 per cent rise in this period. This stock has hit its lifetime high of ₹785.25 this week as well. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given around 113 per cent return in last six months while in the last one year, it has surged to the tune of near 300 per cent. The stock has been in uptrend post-first wave of Covid-19.

3] Thirumalai Chemicals: This small-cap stock has surged from ₹198.05 per share mark to ₹283.50 per stock levels — registering around 42 per cent rise in this week. This stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given more than 200 per cent return in the last six month. Like Surya Roshni, this chemical stock has also climbed its all-time peak of ₹284.70 in this week.

4] Vodafone Idea: This telecom stock has been rising post-PLI scheme announcement for telecom sector. Vodafone Idea share price has shot up from 8.39 per stock levels to ₹11.10 apiece — rising around 32 per cent in this week.

5] Easy Trip Planners: In the wake of rebound in Indian tourism sector post-second wave of Covid-19, Easy Trip Planners share price shot up from ₹511.75 per equity levels to ₹657.10 levels — soaring to the tune of near 28 per cent this week. This stock is also among the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given around 215 per cent return to its shareholders in last six month.

