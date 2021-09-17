ZEEL to Vodafone Idea — these 5 stocks are among top gainers this week

2] Surya Roshni: This stock is among the top gainers of this week as it shot up from ₹552.55 per equity share levels to ₹771.95 apiece — logging around 39 per cent rise in this period. This stock has hit its lifetime high of ₹785.25 this week as well. In fact, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has given around 113 per cent return in last six months while in the last one year, it has surged to the tune of near 300 per cent. The stock has been in uptrend post-first wave of Covid-19.

