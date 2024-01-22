Zee-Sony merger: CLSA downgrades Zee Entertainment to ‘sell’, slashes target price by 34%
The global brokerage firm has further slashed the target price of Zee Entertainment stock by 34% to ₹198.
Global brokerage firm CLSA has revised its recommendation on Zee Entertainment, changing it from a previous 'buy' rating to a 'sell.' This update comes in response to the cancellation of the $10 billion mega-merger with Sony Pictures Network.
