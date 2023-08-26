MSCI may remove ZEEL from Global Small-cap Index. Nuvama sees $22 million outflow1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Zee-Sony merger: Nuvama predicts $230 million inflow after listing of the new entity at MSCI index
Following Zee-Sony merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) may get excluded from the MSCI Global Small-cap Index. though, the effective date for Zee-Sony merger is yet to be announced, but the National Company Law Tribunal has given its approval for amalgamation of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Spny Pictures. As Zee-Sony merger date is not known, MSCI is yet to declare last date of trade session for ZEEL shares. But, both companies are in the final stage of completing the merger process.
