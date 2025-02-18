Markets
Zen Technologies shares hit turbulence. Buy the dip or avoid the risk?
Suchitra Mandal 6 min read 18 Feb 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Summary
- Zen Technologies' stock nosedived 20% after a weak Q3 show, but its strong order book, strategic acquisitions, and global expansion keep its long-term prospects strong. Is this a dip to buy or a warning sign?
Shares of Zen Technologies nosedived 20% on Monday, hitting the lower circuit at ₹1,079.35, as investors reacted to the company's December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings. Despite a strong year-on-year (YoY) performance, the sequential decline in revenue and profitability spooked market participants, triggering the sharpest sell-off in five years.
