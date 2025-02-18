Zen Technologies shares hit turbulence. Buy the dip or avoid the risk?

This stark drop in financial performance raised concerns among investors, many of whom had expected Zen to maintain its momentum. While chief executive Ashok Atluri remained optimistic during the announcement, stating that the company remains on track to achieve its Ebitda margin target of 35% and PAT margin of 25% for FY25, the market reaction indicated a lack of confidence in these projections. The stock has now lost 51% of its value in just a month, a brutal downturn for a stock that was once considered an unstoppable growth story.