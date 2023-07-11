Aerospace and defence company, Zen Technologies' share price rallied nearly 15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high. The stock witnessed strong buying as it won a major order in the export markets. Further, the company foresees more orders in the near future.

On BSE, Zen Tech's share price closed at ₹480.95 apiece, soaring by ₹56.05 or 13.19%. However, the stock gained by at least 14.94% after it touched a new 52-week high of ₹488.40 apiece earlier in the day.

On Monday, the stock stood at ₹424.90 apiece on BSE.

In the regulatory filing, Zen Tech said, "pleased to announce a significant order win in the export markets."

The new order is approximately worth ₹340 crore (41.5 million dollars).

Further, Zen Tech which is a leading provider of military training and anti-drone solutions, said that it foresees more orders in the near future.

In five trading sessions, Zen Tech shares have zoomed by nearly 17%. But Zen Tech shares have emerged as a multibagger in 2023 so far. Year-to-date, the stock has skyrocketed by 157% on BSE.

In a year, the stock's gains are over 176%. In a span of 5 years, Zen Tech has given a breathtaking 455.4% return to its investors.

Zen Tech has been securing major orders from government of India.

Last week, Zen Tech bagged an order aggregating ₹160 crore from the Indian government. This comes under the Government's Indigenous Design and Development (IDDM) initiative, which requires Indian IP and over 60% indigenous content. Zen, with three decades of IP-based Design & Development (D&D) experience, stands poised to benefit from such initiatives.

In June month, the company received an order worth ₹171 crore from Ministry of Defence for supply of training equipment within 12 months along with a warranty for 4 years. Post-warranty, Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC) of Rs. 31 crore will be spread over 4 years.

Zen Tech is a renowned industry leader with over three decades of expertise in delivering cutting-edge Military Training and Anti-Drone solutions. The company specializes in manufacturing state-of-the-art land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment, and anti-drone systems.

