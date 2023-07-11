comScore
Zen Technologies share price rallied 15% on securing major order, expects strong pipeline ahead

 1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:17 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar

Zen Technologies' share price surged by nearly 15% to reach a new 52-week high after winning a major export order. The company expects more orders in the near future and has seen a significant increase in its stock price this year.

Zen Tech shares have given triple-digit returns so far in 2023.

Aerospace and defence company, Zen Technologies' share price rallied nearly 15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high. The stock witnessed strong buying as it won a major order in the export markets. Further, the company foresees more orders in the near future.

On BSE, Zen Tech's share price closed at 480.95 apiece, soaring by 56.05 or 13.19%. However, the stock gained by at least 14.94% after it touched a new 52-week high of 488.40 apiece earlier in the day.

On Monday, the stock stood at 424.90 apiece on BSE.

In the regulatory filing, Zen Tech said, "pleased to announce a significant order win in the export markets."

The new order is approximately worth 340 crore (41.5 million dollars).

Further, Zen Tech which is a leading provider of military training and anti-drone solutions, said that it foresees more orders in the near future.

In five trading sessions, Zen Tech shares have zoomed by nearly 17%. But Zen Tech shares have emerged as a multibagger in 2023 so far. Year-to-date, the stock has skyrocketed by 157% on BSE.

In a year, the stock's gains are over 176%. In a span of 5 years, Zen Tech has given a breathtaking 455.4% return to its investors.

Zen Tech has been securing major orders from government of India. 

Last week, Zen Tech bagged an order aggregating 160 crore from the Indian government. This comes under the Government's Indigenous Design and Development (IDDM) initiative, which requires Indian IP and over 60% indigenous content. Zen, with three decades of IP-based Design & Development (D&D) experience, stands poised to benefit from such initiatives.

In June month, the company received an order worth 171 crore from Ministry of Defence for supply of training equipment within 12 months along with a warranty for 4 years. Post-warranty, Comprehensive Maintenance Contract (CMC) of Rs. 31 crore will be spread over 4 years.

Zen Tech is a renowned industry leader with over three decades of expertise in delivering cutting-edge Military Training and Anti-Drone solutions. The company specializes in manufacturing state-of-the-art land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment, and anti-drone systems.

Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 05:17 PM IST
