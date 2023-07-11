Zen Technologies share price rallied 15% on securing major order, expects strong pipeline ahead1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Zen Technologies' share price surged by nearly 15% to reach a new 52-week high after winning a major export order. The company expects more orders in the near future and has seen a significant increase in its stock price this year.
Aerospace and defence company, Zen Technologies' share price rallied nearly 15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high. The stock witnessed strong buying as it won a major order in the export markets. Further, the company foresees more orders in the near future.
