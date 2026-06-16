Where will Zen Technologies share price be in the next 3 years?

The value of Zen Technologies stock has eroded in the last one year, falling from ₹1,904 on 12 June 2025 to ₹1,789 on 12 June 2026.
Zen Technologies is a Hyderabad-based defence technology company specializing in military training simulators, live-range systems, and counter-drone solutions.
Founded in 1993, it is one of India's leading indigenous defence technology firms and supplies products to the Indian Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, police forces, and international customers.
Let us look at the factors that could impact Zen Technologies future prospects over the next three years.
However, readers should know that this is not a stock recommendation of any sort.
Factors that could work in favour
#1 Strong order book: The company’s consolidated order book stood at ₹1,336 crore as on 31 March 2026. Majority of this order book is scheduled for execution from FY27 onwards and provides clear revenue visibility for the next financial year.