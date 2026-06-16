Where will Zen Technologies share price be in the next 3 years?

The value of Zen Technologies stock has eroded in the last one year, falling from ₹1,904 on 12 June 2025 to ₹1,789 on 12 June 2026.
The value of Zen Technologies stock has eroded in the last one year, falling from ₹1,904 on 12 June 2025 to ₹1,789 on 12 June 2026.
Zen Technologies is a Hyderabad-based defence technology company specializing in military training simulators, live-range systems, and counter-drone solutions.
Zen Technologies is a Hyderabad-based defence technology company specializing in military training simulators, live-range systems, and counter-drone solutions.
Founded in 1993, it is one of India's leading indigenous defence technology firms and supplies products to the Indian Armed Forces, paramilitary forces, police forces, and international customers.
Let us look at the factors that could impact Zen Technologies future prospects over the next three years.
However, readers should know that this is not a stock recommendation of any sort.
Factors that could work in favour
#1 Strong order book: The company’s consolidated order book stood at ₹1,336 crore as on 31 March 2026. Majority of this order book is scheduled for execution from FY27 onwards and provides clear revenue visibility for the next financial year.
The management is confident about future orders. According to them, the order is not only sustainable there is going to be a significant increase in the orders that will be received during this year FY27.
#2 Anti-drone opportunity: Recent conflicts have highlighted the importance of counter-drone systems. Zen Technologies has become one of India's leading anti-drone players, and a growing share of its order book is now linked to anti-drone and C-UAS solutions.
#3 Training simulator leadership: The core business remains military training simulators, where it has a long operating history and established relationships with defence forces. Simulator demand tends to be recurring as armed forces upgrade training infrastructure.
#4 High margins: Defence electronics and simulation businesses typically enjoy better margins than traditional manufacturing. Zen has historically maintained strong operating margins. In FY25, Zen Technologies reported a solid operating margin of 45.3%.
#5 Exceptional neutralization capabilities: The company’s neutralization capabilities are good which includes, RF jamming, GNSS jamming, RCWS guns.
According to the management, some of the products are way ahead of those that are available in the world markets.
Some challenges for Zen Technologies
Dependence on government orders: Like most private-sector companies, Zen relies heavily on orders from the Indian armed forces and government agencies. If procurement priorities change or budgets are delayed, revenue growth can slow sharply.
Defence procurement delays: Defence contracts often take years to move from tender stage to execution. A project expected in one financial year may be pushed to the next. This means that revenue recognition maybe delayed
Order concentration risk: A few large contracts can account for a significant portion of the order book. Loss or postponement of a major order can materially affect growth projections.
The stock of Zen Technologies trades at a PE of 73.7, which is higher than some of the established players in the industry.
While it may not be exactly correct to compare Zen Technologies with other companies in the space, most stocks from the defence sector trade in the 30 to 60 PE band.
One of the reasons for the high valuations is the expected growth that the company is likely to see.
Conclusion
Zen Technologies seems well-placed in India's push for defence self-reliance, increasing budget allocation, rising adoption of military technologies, and the progress in the country's space program.
That said, investors should remain cautious about the intrinsic volatility of this sector. Variability in order inflows, project execution delays, and the typically elongated defence procurement timelines can significantly influence performance.
Moreover, valuations warrant careful consideration, particularly given the high expectations associated with this stock. Investors must critically assess the price they are willing to pay while pursuing potential growth opportunities.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com