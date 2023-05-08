Zen Technologies shares attracted heavy buying interest in early morning deals on Monday. Zen Technologies share price today opened upside and hit intraday high of ₹324.70 apiece on NSE, logging over 13 per cent rise within few minutes of stock market opening today. While climbing to intraday high of ₹324.70 per share, this drone manufacturer stock came close to its life-time high of ₹342.40 apiece on NSE.

According to stock market experts, Zen Technologies share are rising due to strong Q4 results announced on weekend. In FY23, Zen Technologies reported better-than-expected numbers. The company has reported robust growth in its order book and its YoY revenue grew over 200 per cent. Company reported YoY growth in EBIDA over 700 per cent whereas company's YoY PAT grew over 1750 per cent.

Q4 results in focus

On reasons for rise in Zen Technologies share price today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Company is a drone manufacturer and it has reported better than expected quarterly and yearly numbers that has attracted attention of stock market bulls. The company is continuously growing from strength to strength and market has been appreciating its business numbers in sync. The drone maker stock is a good portfolio stock and one can add this stock in one's portfolio if the stock undergoes profit-booking."

Zen Technologies share price outlook

On what chart pattern suggests in regard to this drone manufacturer stock, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, 'Currently, the stock looks expensive and on weekly chart pattern it is looking weak as well. Those who have this stock in portfolio should book partial profit and further accumulate if it reaches around ₹250 to ₹260 apiece levels maintaining stop loss at ₹210. Fresh buying is also recommended in Zen Technologies at ₹250 to ₹260 zone maintaining stop loss at ₹210 apiece levels."

Anand Rathi expert maintained that Zen Technologies shares may become highly bullish once it closes above ₹340 levels. He advised long term investors to upgrade trailing stop loss to ₹280 once the stock gives breakout at ₹340 on closing basis.

