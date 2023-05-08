Zen Technologies shares: Drone maker stock jumps 13% after Q4 results3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Zen Technologies shares are facing resistance at ₹340 levels and can become highly bullish after giving breakout above ₹340 on closing basis, say experts
Zen Technologies shares attracted heavy buying interest in early morning deals on Monday. Zen Technologies share price today opened upside and hit intraday high of ₹324.70 apiece on NSE, logging over 13 per cent rise within few minutes of stock market opening today. While climbing to intraday high of ₹324.70 per share, this drone manufacturer stock came close to its life-time high of ₹342.40 apiece on NSE.
