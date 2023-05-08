Zen Technologies shares: Drone maker stock jumps 13% after Q4 results

Q4 results in focus

On reasons for rise in Zen Technologies share price today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Company is a drone manufacturer and it has reported better than expected quarterly and yearly numbers that has attracted attention of stock market bulls. The company is continuously growing from strength to strength and market has been appreciating its business numbers in sync. The drone maker stock is a good portfolio stock and one can add this stock in one's portfolio if the stock undergoes profit-booking."