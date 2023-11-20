Zen Technologies shares rise 4.40% on securing ₹42 crore export order
Shares of Zen Technologies rose by 4.40% after securing an export order valued at approximately ₹42 crore. The company has been winning significant orders from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.
Shares of Zen Technologies, the country's leading anti-drone technology and defence training solutions provider, rose by 4.40% to ₹754 per share in early Monday's trade after the company secured an export order valued at approximately ₹42 crore.
