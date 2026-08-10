Zen Technologies shares to be in focus on Tuesday after company secures ₹295 crore defence order

Shares of Zen Technologies, a leader in defence simulation and anti-drone technology, are likely to attract investor interest in Tuesday's trade, August 11, after the company secured a fresh order win.

The company announced that it had secured a ₹295 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of simulators, which is scheduled to be executed within a year.

The company also clarified that neither its promoter nor its promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

The latest order adds to a growing order pipeline. Zen Technologies closed the June quarter with a consolidated order book of ₹1,239.02 crore and subsequently received another simulator order worth ₹177.50 crore in July 2026 for the upgradation and integration of tank and crew gunnery simulators, its earnings filing showed.

The strong order inflow has also brightened the company's revenue outlook for the current fiscal. Zen Technologies said the current order book, the majority of which is scheduled for conversion into revenue from Q2FY27 onwards, provides strong revenue visibility, with the company remaining on track with its delivery schedules.

Alongside its strong order pipeline, the company is also expanding its product portfolio. In Q1FY27, Zen Technologies introduced new products, including an AI-powered anti-drone system, the Hyperstrike interceptor drone, the Zen Vrishab unmanned ground vehicle and the Integrated Smart Border Suite. These products complement its established presence in the anti-drone and training markets.

Further strengthening its anti-drone portfolio, the company in late July launched the High-Altitude Man-Portable Anti-Drone System (MPADS), an indigenous, lightweight counter-UAS solution designed to protect troops operating in mountainous and remote terrains.

Meanwhile, the company is expanding into Air Force training after establishing its presence with the Army and Navy. In its earnings filing, Zen Technologies said it had successfully completed R&D for its first product offering for the Air Force.

The company said it is now working towards commercialising the offering. Negotiations with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are at an advanced stage, and Zen Technologies expects to formalise partnerships during the year, marking its entry into the air simulator domain.

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June quarter performance For the June-ending quarter, the company reported revenue of ₹161 crore, down from ₹180 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue also declined from ₹200 crore in Q4FY26.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹34.5 crore, compared with ₹47.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter, marking a decline of around 28% YoY. On a sequential basis, however, profit improved from ₹31.53 crore in Q4FY26.

At the operating level, performance remained weak, with EBITDA declining 33% YoY to ₹58 crore, compared with ₹86 crore in the year-ago quarter. The EBITDA margin contracted by 1,380 basis points YoY to 40.9%.

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