Zen Technologies to Ideaforge: Drone stocks hit upper circuit amid India-Pakistan conflict

Stock Market today: Zen Technologies to Ideaforge, the Drone stocks skyrocketed up to 20 to hit upper circuit, amid India-Pakistan Conflict during the intraday trades on Friday. 

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated9 May 2025, 01:31 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Drone stocks skyrocket during intraday trades
Stock Market Today: Drone stocks skyrocket during intraday trades

Stock Market today: Zen Technologies to Ideaforge, the Drone stocks skyrocketed up to 20% amid rising India-Pakistan Conflict hitting upper circuit during the intraday trades on Friday. The Zen technologies share price was locked in the upper circuit

Zen Technologies share price hits upper circuit

Zen Technologies share price opened at 1295.15 on the BSE on Friday. The Zen Technologies share price saw a soft opening at 1295.15 slightly lower than previous days close of 1339.44 amid weak markets as concerns on India-Pakistan Conflict remained high. However the Zen Technologies share price started gaining and hit intraday high of 1406.35. The intraday high was also the intraday upper price band for the Zen Technologies share price and hence the Zen Technologies share price was locked in upper circuit. The Zen Technologies share price thereafter continued to trade at similar levels

Also Read | Small-Cap stock skyrockets 12% post Q4 Results and dividend announcement

Zen Technologies share price though may have corrected significantly and is down almost 43.0% in the year till date, the Zen Technologies share price however has been rebounding well now.

However Zen Technologies share price had risen 3895% over last 5 years and hence has given Multibagger returns to its investors.

Also Read | Why is Kalyan Jewellers share price rising despite falling Indian stock market?

Ideaforge Technology Share price movement

Ideaforge Technologies share price opened at 386.25 on the BSE on Friday. The Zen Technologies share price at the time of opening at 386.25 was only marginally higher compared to the previous days close of 386 mostly in the back of weak markets as the benchmark indices reflected concerns on India-Pakistan Conflict remained high. However the Ideaforge Technologies share price started thereafter gained to intraday high of 463.25. The intraday high wasreflecting 20% gains for the stock, was also the intraday upper price band for the Ideaforge Technologies share price and hence the Zen Technologies share price had locked in upper circuit. The Zen Technologies share price thereafter continued to trade at similar levels

Also Read | Pakistan stock market: KSE 100 index rebounds after 4-day beating

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsZen Technologies to Ideaforge: Drone stocks hit upper circuit amid India-Pakistan conflict
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.