Zen Technologies to Ideaforge: Drone stocks hit upper circuit amid India-Pakistan conflict

Stock Market today: Zen Technologies to Ideaforge, the Drone stocks skyrocketed up to 20% amid rising India-Pakistan Conflict hitting upper circuit during the intraday trades on Friday. The Zen technologies share price was locked in the upper circuit

Zen Technologies share price hits upper circuit Zen Technologies share price opened at ₹1295.15 on the BSE on Friday. The Zen Technologies share price saw a soft opening at ₹1295.15 slightly lower than previous days close of ₹1339.44 amid weak markets as concerns on India-Pakistan Conflict remained high. However the Zen Technologies share price started gaining and hit intraday high of ₹1406.35. The intraday high was also the intraday upper price band for the Zen Technologies share price and hence the Zen Technologies share price was locked in upper circuit. The Zen Technologies share price thereafter continued to trade at similar levels

Zen Technologies share price though may have corrected significantly and is down almost 43.0% in the year till date, the Zen Technologies share price however has been rebounding well now.

However Zen Technologies share price had risen 3895% over last 5 years and hence has given Multibagger returns to its investors.

Ideaforge Technology Share price movement Ideaforge Technologies share price opened at ₹386.25 on the BSE on Friday. The Zen Technologies share price at the time of opening at ₹386.25 was only marginally higher compared to the previous days close of ₹386 mostly in the back of weak markets as the benchmark indices reflected concerns on India-Pakistan Conflict remained high. However the Ideaforge Technologies share price started thereafter gained to intraday high of ₹463.25. The intraday high wasreflecting 20% gains for the stock, was also the intraday upper price band for the Ideaforge Technologies share price and hence the Zen Technologies share price had locked in upper circuit. The Zen Technologies share price thereafter continued to trade at similar levels

