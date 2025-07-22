Zensar Tech Q1 Results: Net profit up 15.3% to ₹182 crore; management sees steady growth despite macro uncertainties

Zensar Technologies, a mid-sized IT services company, announced its financial performance for the quarter ended June today, July 22, reporting a net profit of ₹182 crore, reflecting a 15.3% YoY and 3.2% QoQ growth, led by growing traction in AI-led deals and impactful solution delivery

It posted a 4.9% YoY increase in revenue in reported currency for Q1 FY26, reaching ₹1,385 crore. In dollar terms, revenue stood at $162 million for the June quarter, marking a 3.3% sequential growth and a 4.9% YoY increase. EBITDA came in at ₹211 crore, with margins remaining flat at 15.2%.

From a vertical perspective, Banking & Financial Services continued to lead with a revenue share of 41.5%, up from 39.7% a year ago. This was followed by Manufacturing & Consumer Services at 25.3%, Telecommunication, Media & Technology at 22.3%, and Healthcare & Life Sciences at 10.8%.

In terms of constant currency growth by vertical (QoQ): Telecommunication, Media & Technology reported 5.5% YoY drop; Manufacturing & Consumer Services grew marginally by 1.1%; Banking & Financial Services rose 8.2%; and Healthcare & Life Sciences expanded 16.5% YoY in CC terms.

In terms of deal wins, the company booked new orders worth $172 million during the quarter, representing an 11.7% YoY increase.

As of Q1 FY26, the number of clients contributing over $1 million in last twelve-month (LTM) revenue stood at 82. Additionally, there were 32 clients contributing over $5 million, 16 contributing over $10 million, and 6 contributing over $20 million, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director of Zensar, said, "We delivered a strong quarter with steady revenue growth, driven by growing traction in AI-led deals and impactful solution delivery. With our lowest attrition in two years, I’m proud of our people and the culture we've built.

"Our ongoing focus on reskilling and upskilling in next-gen tech has resulted in healthy utilization levels. The best-in-class customer satisfaction score on the back of our Experience, Engineering, and Engagement approach reflects the relevance and strength of our offerings. Execution excellence remains our hallmark as we continue to drive value for clients," Manish further added.

Pulkit Bhandari, CFO, Zensar, commenting on the Q1FY26 performance, said, "Even in the midst of political unrest and macro uncertainties, we are cautiously optimistic on our performance for the rest of the year, reliant on our core operational foundations. We strive to prioritize people and achieve outstanding client satisfaction."