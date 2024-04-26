Zensar Tech share price surges 12% after healthy Q4 result, upbeat management commentary
Zensar Tech share price has surged as much as 115 per cent over the last year. Equity benchmark Sensex has gained about 24 per cent in the same period.
Zensar Tech share price: Shares of Zensar Technologies witnessed strong buying interest, surging as much as almost 12 per cent, in intraday trade on Friday, April 26, a day after the company reported its March quarter scorecard. Zensar Tech share price opened at ₹596.65 against its previous close of ₹575.20 and surged 11.6 per cent to the level of ₹641.75 on BSE. Around 11 am, Zensar Tech share price traded 9.64 per cent higher at ₹630.65 apiece. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.21 per cent down at 74,179.63 at that time.
