Zensar Technologies shares on a roll! IT stock jumps 8%, up 25% in month - What's fuelling the rally?

Zensar Technologies shares on a roll: Shares of Zensar Technologies Limited surged nearly 8.17% during Thursday’s trading session, extending their rally to around 25% over the past month. Thursday’s gains in the midcap IT stock come after the Maharashtra-headquartered IT firm announced its Q2 results, which have added to investor optimism around the stock.

The company reported a 4.1% annual surge in its revenue from operations (in constant currency terms) during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

Why is Zensar Technologies' share price rising today? The IT solutions company reported a 4.1% quarterly jump in its net revenue (in CC terms) to $166.2 million. Its performance reflects a sequential growth of 5.1% and an annual growth of 11.5%.

In Q2FY27, the company reported EBITDA at 15.8% of revenue, a QoQ increase of 120 bps. The US region registered a sequential revenue growth of 4.5% and a quarterly growth of 2.5% in constant currency terms.

“Our revenue grew across all geographies during the quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 15.8%, a sequential increase of 120 bps. We continue to maintain a robust balance sheet, enabling us to pursue strategic investments and capitalize on emerging technology trends,” stated Pulkit Bhandari, CFO, Zensar, commenting on the Q2FY27 performance.

Zensar Technologies share price trend The IT stock was trading 7.75% higher at ₹535.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹12,207.04 crore at 2:52 pm on Thursday, October 29. Its share price value has surged nearly 7% in one week, 24.98% in one month, but it has declined 33% in one year.