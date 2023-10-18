Zensar Technologies: Should you buy the stock after September quarter earnings? Here's what brokerages say
Equirus Securities continued with its 'LONG' rating on Zensar Technologies, setting a target price of ₹622, while Nuvama Institutional Equities maintained its 'HOLD' with a target price of ₹520 apiece.
Shares of Zensar Technologies, a mid-sized IT services company and part of the RPG Enterprise Group, dropped 5.6% to ₹519.25 apiece during Wednesday's trade after the company posted its Q2 FY24 earnings.
