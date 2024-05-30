Zerodha adds instant withdrawal feature for up to ₹1 lakh per day; here's step-by-step guide, things to keep in mind
Zerodha app users can now make instant withdrawals up to ₹1,00,000 per day, co-founder Nithin Kamath said in a post on X. With the instant withdrawal feature, users can quickly transfer funds from their Zerodha account to their primary bank account.
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath in a X post said, on May 30, that the brokerage firm has rolled out instant withdrawal feature on its app, which will allow the users to withdraw instant money up to ₹1,00,000 per day.
