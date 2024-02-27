Zerodha announces waiver of brokerage fees on G-Secs and T-Bills
Indian brokerage firm Zerodha is implementing a bold initiative aimed at fostering greater participation in government bonds (G-Secs), treasury bills (T-Bills), and state development loans (SDLs). Effective March 1, 2024, Zerodha will waive the 0.06% brokerage fee on these investment options.
Indian brokerage firm Zerodha is implementing a bold initiative aimed at fostering greater participation in government bonds (G-Secs), treasury bills (T-Bills), and state development loans (SDLs). Effective March 1, 2024, Zerodha will waive the 0.06% brokerage fee on these investment options.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started