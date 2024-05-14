Zerodha brings new hands-on ‘notes’ feature for traders; How to use on Kite web? Here's a step-by-step guide
Zerodha's ‘notes’ feature on Kite web allows clients to add the specific reason for adding an instrument to the marketwatch.
Nithin Kamath's Zerodha has introduced a new hands-on ‘notes’ feature for traders on Kite web in order to enhance the user-friendly experience and make the trading process seamless on the platform. The ‘notes’ feature on Kite web allows users to add the specific reason for adding an instrument to the marketwatch, according to the leading online stock brokerage.
