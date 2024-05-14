Nithin Kamath's Zerodha has introduced a new hands-on ‘notes’ feature for traders on Kite web in order to enhance the user-friendly experience and make the trading process seamless on the platform. The ‘notes’ feature on Kite web allows users to add the specific reason for adding an instrument to the marketwatch, according to the leading online stock brokerage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'notes' feature help customers by providing context for the instruments they are tracking, allowing them to revisit the notes at a later date and remember the specific reason for adding the instrument to their marketwatch. The feature is personalised for traders so that they remember the striking aspect of the particular instrument whenever they revisit their 'notes'.

According to Zerodha, here's how you can use the ‘notes’ feature on Kite web:

How to use ‘notes’ on Kite? Here's a step-by-step guide: In order to add a note to an instrument on the marketwatch:

-Click on ''⋯''

-Click on Notes.

-Type out the reason for adding the instrument.

-Click on ✓

-The notes added to an instrument on the marketwatch are only valid for that marketwatch and will not appear under the same instrument in other marketwatches.

-To hide notes from the marketwatch:

-Click on Settings.

-Unselect Show notes.

Also Read: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath hails Sebi’s move that boosts retail participation in bond marketThe ‘notes’ feature is currently available only on Kite web and will soon be available on Kite app. ‘Notes’ can also be saved by pressing Ctrl + Enter and can be closed by clicking on ✖ or Esc (escape key). The changes will not be saved if the notes are closed without saving them.

If the instrument is removed from the marketwatch, the 'notes' for that particular instrument are also deleted. They will not be visible even if the instrument is added again to the marketwatch. Up to 512 characters can be typed in 'notes', according to Zerodha.

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed making the process of direct payout of securities to the client's account mandatory, in order to enhance the operational efficiency and reduce the risk to clients' securities.

Last week, Nithin Kamath, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zerodha hailed capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI's) new mandate and said that if implemented, it significantly simplifies the DP or depository participant operations of stock brokers.

