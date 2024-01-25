Discount brokerage firm Zerodha on Thursday announced the launch of a new service in which parents can open Zerodha accounts for their kids online and invest in stocks, mutual funds, and bonds with them. Zerodha has also made minor account opening free and is also waiving off the annual maintenance charges (AMC).

How to open an account in the name of a minor? For online account opening for a minor, both the minor and the guardian must have their Aadhaar linked to a mobile number. Additionally, the guardian needs to have an existing Zerodha account. In cases where the minor's Aadhaar is not linked to a mobile number, or if the minor does not have an Aadhaar, the account must be opened offline. Minors cannot buy stocks. Instead, the guardian can either transfer existing securities in their demat account or buy and transfer securities into the minor’s account. Clients can either transfer using CDSL easiest or use Zerodha’s gift feature. Gifting is an easier process compared to regular transfers.

To open a minor account online, follow these steps:

Visit signup.zerodha.com/minor and log in using the guardian's Zerodha account credentials.

Verify the guardian profile details and click on ‘Continue’. If the guardian's profile details have to be modified, see 'How to modify the guardian's profile details while opening a minor account?' Once the details are updated, the account can be opened online.

Enter the mobile number and email ID, and verify them using OTP.

Enter the PAN and the date of birth of the minor, and click on Continue.

On the DigiLocker page, enter the Aadhaar number of the minor and click on Next. Enter the OTP received and submit.

Enter the bank account details of the minor, select the terms and conditions checkbox and click on Continue.

Proceed to do In-person Verification. Both the minor and guardian must be present during the IPV.

Upload the required documents and click on Continue.

Add nominees (optional).

eSign using the guardian's Aadhaar.

Once the account opening process is completed, the account will be opened within 48 working hours, and the login credentials will be sent to the registered email ID.

Documents required to open a minor account online:

Minor's PAN

Minor’s Aadhaar number to verify OTP.

Proof of date of birth of the minor can be either a birth certificate, school leaving certificate, passport, or mark sheet issued by a higher secondary board.

A recent photo of the minor.

Copy of cancelled cheque or bank statement of the minor’s bank account.

A Legal guardian letter is required if the guardian is anyone other than the parent of the minor.

Guardian’s PAN.

Guardian’s address proof: Passport, masked Aadhaar, driver's licence, or voter ID

Guardian's signature.

How to open a minor account offline at Zerodha?

If the minor’s Aadhaar is not linked to a mobile number or if the minor does not have an Aadhaar, the account can only be opened offline. If the mobile number is linked, the minor account can be opened online. To learn more, How to open a minor account online at Zerodha?

Minors cannot buy stocks. Instead, the guardian can either transfer existing securities in their demat account or buy and transfer securities into the minor’s account. Clients can either transfer using CDSL easiest or use Zerodha’s gift feature. Gifting is an easier process compared to regular transfers. To learn more about gifting, see How to gift securities?

The guardian should sign all the forms and supporting documents of the minor

