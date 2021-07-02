Zerodha CEO explains - Why most retail investors lose money in option buying

Losses are easiest to accept when they are small but as they get bigger, it only gets tougher to exit. "If trading options with larger than say even 1% of your capital, having a stop loss in place is important. Many retail traders get stuck in this vicious cycle of hope when there is a loss that is too big to accept. Short term or intraday trades turn into long term positions just because of the loss. When you buy options, this decision to hold losing intraday positions overnight only exaggerates the loss. When you buy options, there is a constant depreciation of time value, and along with it, the premium. Every extra day and weekend that you hold buy option positions significantly erodes the premium," he says.