Zerodha CEO shares how stock market operators trick retail investors

Never share your login credentials with anyone enabling others to trade on your behalf. If you don’t understand options, don’t trade them even if someone is asking you to. Options are risky and you need to understand them well before you trade them. Also, the brokerage has advised to stay away from penny stocks, and if you did decide to let greed take over, think of it as a lottery ticket which potentially can be worthless. So, invest only what you can afford to lose.