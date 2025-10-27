Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shares major update: Brokerage firm may offer US stock investment by next quarter

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, in a major update, revealed that the stock broking company will offer US stock market investment to its users as early as next quarter.

In an interview on Zerodha's YouTube channel, Nithin Kamath said that his team is working on introducing US stocks for investors.

“A lot of people tagged me on social media and asked about the US investing thing. We are working on it, and we should have something in the next quarter. It is a product launch,” Kamath said during an Ask Me Anything session with Zerodha founders and top management.

Pitching in, Zerodha CTO Kailash Nadh said that the brokerage had been working on several technology and product aspects.

He said that Zerodha will offer a seamless experience to its users.

“It has been a long-pending thing. We now have the requisite regulatory clarity through GIFT City. We are trying to build a simple and seamless experience for users in the backend as well as in the frontend,” Nadh assured.

Zerodha, India's largest stockbroker in terms of revenue, has not yet introduced a US investment product even though its peers, including Angel One, JM Financial, INDmoney, HDFC Securities, Axis Direct, Kuvera and 5paisa, offer their customers this facility.

The announcement comes as Zerodha reported a decline in its revenue and net profit for the first time in over a decade. Zerodha reported a 15 per cent drop in its revenue and net profit in FY25, owing to multiple regulatory changes like the futures and options (F&O) trading rules.

The company's revenue in FY25 was recorded at ₹8,500 crore, down from ₹10,000 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit shrank to ₹4,200 crore in FY25 as compared to ₹5,500 crore in the previous financial years.

In a blog post, Zerodha said its revenue could see a decline of 40 per cent in FY26 as compared to FY24.

Zerodha's attempts at US investing option In 2020, Nithin Kamath had announced that Zerodha was planning to offer its users investments in US stocks. However, the plan seemed to fall through due to complications related to Covid-19. He had said Zerodha would have to partner with a US brokerage to turn the plan into reality.

At that time, the Zerodha CEO had also mentioned that remittance regulations were posing challenges to the US investment offering plan.

However, the company did not launch the product at the time, even as the Indian stock markets saw unprecedented participation from retail investors.

