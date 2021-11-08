Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shares tips on how to trade well

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shares tips on how to trade well

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath comments on Zomato IPO
1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Livemint

‘Trading actively is the toughest way to make easy money in life,’ Nithin says

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday shared some insightful tips for retail traders to do well in markets. The boss of India's largest online brokerage firm says that unlike the popular notion, trading actively is the toughest way to make easy money in life. 

“Also, it can be quite stressful & stress can snowball," Kamath said. 

"To trade well, you need to trade less—both no of trades & capital,' he added quoting a thread by Karthik Rangappa, author of Zerodha's financial education Initiative. 

 

Last month, CEO Nithin Kamath busts some myths related to algorithmic trading, a method of executing orders using automated pre-programmed trading instructions accounting for variables such as time, price, and volume. Algo trading attempts to leverage the speed and computational resources of computers compared to human traders.

“I keep hearing often that algo traders are super profitable, which by the way isn’t true," Nithin said. “While an algo doesn't have emotions, it is only as good as the person who wrote it or controls (start & stop) it—the same person who's riddled with fear and greed," he said. 

Zerodha CEO stressed that every algo like any trader, strategy, or stock, has ups and downs. He adds that algo trading also carries the same degree of mortal fragility as other discretionary trades. 

