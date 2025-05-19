Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath unveils ‘much cooler’ version of Kite dashboard for retail investors: Here's what has changed

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, in a social media post on X, on Monday, May 19, unveiled a newly revamped version of Kite's screener dashboard, which he said has now been made “much cooler”.

Kite Marketwatch is a feature of Zerodha's Kite trading platform, one of India's most popular online stock trading interfaces, that provides features like real-time monitoring, custom watchlist and market depth among others.

“We just revamped the Kite MarketWatch and made it much cooler,” Kamath said.

Custom groups and pre-built watchlists are some of the new features that Zerodha's Kite has unveiled, which would make it easier for retail investors to organise market tracking.

Kamath, in a blog post attached to his tweet, said that MarketWatch tends to get messier over time, as often traders and investors do not delete items from their watchlist and rather just keep adding new stocks and F&O contracts of interest.

"When you are keeping an eye on many instruments, scrolling through a long list becomes really hard. Even with multiple watchlists, finding and watching specific instruments is still a challenge. That’s exactly the problem we wanted to fix," Kamath said, explaining the rationale behind the new features in Kites MarketWatch.